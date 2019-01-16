TOWN OF DELTON, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say the death of a man whose body was found in a casino parking lot in Sauk County is being investigated as a homicide.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister says they received a call Monday morning from a Town of Delton resident who reported a missing family member. The missing man, in his 80s, had last been seen at the caller’s home Sunday afternoon.

Deputies found the man dead in his vehicle outside the Ho-Chunk Casino Monday afternoon. He has not yet been identified.

Meister says they are seeking a 68-year-old rural Middleton man who was last seen leaving the casino Monday about 1 a.m. as well as a younger unidentified man who left with him.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.