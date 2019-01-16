LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (AP) - A 38-year-old Florida man was killed in what authorities are calling a road rage shooting.

Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are looking for anyone who witnessed the Tuesday night shooting that killed Scott Bartolotti.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Hunter said in a news release that at least one shot was fired into Bartolotti’s vehicle around 9:15 p.m.

Lt. Ruby Fields tells WFLA there is no indication that the victim knew the two people in the other car. She says the driver of the other car stopped and is being cooperative with law enforcement officials.

So far no arrests have been made.

An investigation continues.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.