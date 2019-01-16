ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Officials in Northern California say a man was shot and killed by officers on a highway off-ramp after he allegedly shot two people in different locations, killing one.

KCRA-TV reports Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to calls Tuesday night of a man brandishing a gun and firing shots. The office says the suspect shot at least people between Newcastle and Loomis.

Deputies caught up with the alleged suspect who was driving in the area of westbound Interstate 80 near Highway 65 in Roseville where he crashed into another driver.

Sheriff’s officials say that as deputies moved in to make the arrest, there was a “gun battle” and both the suspect and a police dog were wounded.

The unidentified suspect later died from his injuries.

Information from: KCRA-TV.





