Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen undercut Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s justification for delaying the State of the Union speech, saying Wednesday that her department can handle security for the event even amid a government shutdown.

Ms. Nielsen, on Twitter, said the Secret Service is “fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union.”

Earlier in the day Mrs. Pelosi had sent a letter to President Trump telling him to ditch the Jan. 29 date planned for his address to Congress and the country. She said that with the shutdown, she feared the government couldn’t guarantee security.

Congress is actually at full funding, after lawmakers approved the legislative spending bill last year. Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, had its funding lapse on Dec. 22 — though most staff are still working — without pay — as essential employees.





