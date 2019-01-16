LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - Authorities say a woman walking her dog on northern Kauai was assaulted after her heeler-mix killed an endangered Hawaii bird.

The Garden Island reports Paulina Ann Ka’aumoana was walking near the Princeville Golf Course on Monday when her unleashed 19-year-old dog killed a baby nene (neh-neh).

Ka’aumoana says a man who witnessed the attacked started kicking her dog, and then kicked and punched her when she intervened.

Kauai police say the 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Ka’aumoana says the attack was uncharacteristic of her dog, which is mostly blind and deaf.

A spokesman for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources says the Hawaiian goose carcass was removed and the agency is processing the case.

Nene is a federally protected species.

