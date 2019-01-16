LEADWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a drug suspect after a SWAT team member fatally shot the owner of the home where the man had been staying while executing a search warrant.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 32-year-old Garry William Triplett is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He also is charged with possessing and attempting to manufacture meth and of unlawful possession and use of a weapon by a felon. Bond is set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating Triplett when it served a search warrant last week at a home near the town of Leadwood. The patrol says homeowner Michael Mobley was shot after he began to raise a rifle toward officers.
