DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A jury in south Alabama has acquitted a former boys home worker of sexual misconduct after state employees testified that he wasn’t in town at the time of the alleged crime.

The Dothan Eagle reports that 46-year-old Shon Christopher Holton was found not guilty of multiple charges on Tuesday after about 30 minutes of deliberation by a Houston County jury.

Defense attorney Joey Sheffield says he’s glad the case is over.

Holton previously served as the local director for special programming for the Achievement Network of the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Holton was arrested in January of 2016 on 10 counts of custodial sexual misconduct. One grand jury refused to return charges, but another indicted him.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com





