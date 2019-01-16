BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A former federal prison employee in West Virginia has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing female inmates.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Jarrod Grimes of Inverness, Florida, was sentenced last week in federal court in Beckley.

Grimes was a captain in charge of correctional and security functions at the federal prison camp at Alderson. He admitted having sex with four inmates and other sexual activity with two other inmates over a 13-month period ending in December 2017, when he resigned.

Grimes pleaded guilty in June to six counts related to sex abuse or contact involving a ward.

He will be required to register as a sex offender.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.