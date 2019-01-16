HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Federal authorities have intercepted more than 30 pounds (14 kilograms) of cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico to Connecticut.

According to court documents unsealed Monday, U.S. Postal Service and Drug Enforcement Administration agents working an eight-month investigation tracked 60 packages sent to Connecticut between April and December.

The Hartford Courant reports authorities found 14 kilograms of cocaine in five of the packages.

Three Bristol residents and one Plainville resident were charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. The suspects have been held after making initial appearances in federal court.

Investigators say the suspects at times waited for hours outside addresses in Meriden to which they had little or no connection waiting for packages, then took the packages and left the area once they were delivered.

