SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A former Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy is being held without bail after being accused of raping a woman and sexually abusing a minor while working for a Salem security company that previously contracted with Salem-Keizer Public Schools.

The Statesman Journal reports that 28-year-old Jorge Ulises Serrano of Woodburn, Oregon, was arrested Jan. 10. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Serrano had an attorney.

Serrano was a deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office from July 10, 2017, until he was discharged on Nov. 14, 2018, according to the Oregon Criminal Justice Information Records Inquiry System.





