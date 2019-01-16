BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The funeral of an Alabama police officer who was fatally shot while trying to make an arrest will be held in the main public arena in Birmingham.

Police say a service for Sgt. Wytasha Carter will be held Saturday morning at Legacy Arena, which seats as many as 19,000 people. A private burial will be conducted later.

Carter and another officer were shot early Sunday as they questioned two people suspected of trying to break into cars in Alabama’s largest city. Carter died and the other officer was seriously injured.

Police arrested two people, but no charges have been announced.

Birmingham police have received condolences from around the country from law enforcement, individuals and organizations including the New York Yankees. The baseball team sent a floral bouquet and a card.





