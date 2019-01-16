A man residing in Georgia reportedly has been arrested on suspicion of planning to attack the White House and other high-profile targets and at least one Jewish site in the nation’s capital.

According to a report by ABC News, Hasher Jallal Taheb was arrested in an FBI sting operation after local authorities alerted the bureau to fears that the 21-year-old Cumming resident was being radicalized.

In December, ABC reported, citing a criminal complaint filed Wednesday with a federal court in Atlanta, Mr. Taheb showed a diagram of the White House to an undercover agent and asked the agent to assist him in getting weapons.

B. J. Pak, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, told reporters at a briefing that Mr. Taleb’s plan involved a homemade explosive and an anti-tank rocket.

He was arrested after the weapons exchange was made, ABC reported.

The other targets of the attack plot included the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and a “specific synagogue” that was not specified in the complaint beyond its being in the Washington metropolitan area.

Mr. Taleb appeared in court in Atlanta briefly on Wednesday to have the charges explained. His next court appearance has been set for Jan. 24.





