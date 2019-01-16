DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The last of three suspects in the January 2017 killing of a Des Moines man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges of willful injury causing serious injury and robbery.

The Des Moines Register reports that 27-year-old Monica Fagan pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charges and faces up to 35 years in prison when she sentenced Feb. 27. She had faced life in prison on a first-degree murder charge in the beating death of 31-year-old Michael Huckleberry.

Fagan admitted Wednesday to helping 26-year-old Sarah Saltz and 51-year-old Ricky Hascall tie-up, rob and beat Huckleberry in his Des Moines apartment.

Hascall died in jail last year awaiting trial. Saltz pleaded guilty to robbery and theft for her role and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com





