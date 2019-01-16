DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 37-year-old driver has been charged in the crash deaths of two people on Interstate 80 in Des Moines.

Polk County court records say Travis Gonzales, of Bondurant, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence, two counts of vehicular homicide while driving recklessly, and operating while intoxicated. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Gonzales remained in custody Wednesday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the collision occurred about 10 p.m. on Dec. 29 , when Gonzales was driving 126 mph (203 kph) in a 65 mph (105 kph) zone. The patrol says his pickup struck from behind a car driven by 22-year-old Austin Gainuss, of Des Moines. Gainuss and his passenger, 24-year-old Joshua Cox, were fatally injured. Cox lived in Prairie City.





