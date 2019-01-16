UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - A central New York man charged with the deaths of his 90-year-old grandmother and their 87-year-old landlord has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said Monday a judge made the ruling after hearing reports from psychologists who evaluated 29-year-old Naythen Aubain.

He has been charged with murder in the deaths of Katerine Aubain and their landlord, Jane Wentka. He previously said in court that he “chopped” them up “in the name of the Lord.”

Police discovered the body of Katerine Aubain at a park in Clayville Jan. 7. Wentka’s dismembered remains were found in her residence Jan. 6, and her head and torso were on a street.

McNamara says Naythen Aubain will go to a state mental health facility, where he will undergo evaluation.





