MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who created popular online videos of drones firing guns and shooting flames has been sentenced to prison on unrelated charges of assaulting and interfering with police.

The Hartford Courant reports a judge sentenced 22-year-old Austin Haughwout Tuesday to seven years in prison, suspended after he serves one year.

Haughwout was convicted in November after the altercation with officers outside a Clinton library in July 2015 and a fight at police headquarters.

The judge denied Haughwout’s request for bail while he appeals, and he was taken into custody to begin his sentence.

His attorney John Schoenhorn says he will appeal the judge’s decision and the conviction.

Haughwout’s videos of the weaponized drones have been viewed millions of times online. Federal authorities investigated but never filed charges.

