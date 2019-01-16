ANNAPOLIS — In his second inaugural address, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will call for a repudiation of the kind of “debilitating” politics that’s ground Washington, D.C. to a halt, saying politicians down the road can take a lesson from how he’s governed during the past four years.

Mr. Hogan will be sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, and will become the first Republican in six decades to serve a second term as governor of the Free State.

“Let’s repudiate the debilitating politics practiced elsewhere – including just down the road in Washington – where insults substitute for debate, recriminations for negotiation, and gridlock for compromise,” Mr. Hogan will say, according to excerpts of the speech.

He says people on both sides of the aisle just want to make demands and win arguments.

“That’s not governing – that’s just political theater, and most of us are sick and tired of all that drama,” Mr. Hogan will say.

He says Maryland has shown people a better path forward, touting “bipartisan, common sense” solutions that have worked for the people of the state.

“We didn’t surrender our principles; we simply practiced the art of the possible, and we trusted Marylanders to appreciate the distinction,” he will say. “Do the right thing and the politics will work itself out – that was our plan.”

Mr. Hogan told reporters Wednesday morning that he wanted to thank the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve a second term.

“I want to thank them for all the prayers,” said Mr. Hogan, who has battled skin cancer. “I went through a pretty tough time personally - we had some difficult challenges.”

Mr. Hogan, a moderate former businessman, says he plans to enjoy the festivities on Wednesday and then get back to work on the state budget, education funding, combating violent crime and boosting the economy.

He reiterated his call for President Trump and congressional leaders to end the partial government shutdown. Maryland is home to a significant number of federal employees.

“Regardless of where your position is on border security, it’s not fair to take it out on these hardworking federal employees,” Mr. Hogan said outside the State House after attending a prayer service Wednesday morning.

He says the state will work to help the affected employees with benefits and services.

“We’re going to keep working for them and we’re going to keep pushing the president and the Congress to get their act together and get things done, which is the way we’ve done it here in Maryland,” he said. “But down there, it seems like nobody can ever get along and nobody will ever even give up a little to get a lot done. And it’s crazy.”

The governor was to be introduced by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush at the inauguration ceremony.

“He’s just a friend, and our dads served together in Congress and I thought he was a great governor,” Mr. Hogan said.

Former Montgomery County Executive Isiah “Ike” Leggett, a Democrat, was also scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

“I just have tremendous respect for him, and he’s the kind of person that we try to emulate,” Mr. Hogan said of Mr. Leggett. “He’s a guy that would put aside politics and get things done.”

Mr. Hogan cannot run for a third consecutive term. He is currently vice chairman of the National Governors Association, and is poised to become the group’s next chairman.

After winning in a stunning upset in 2014 over Democrat Anthony Brown, the governor cruised to re-election over Democrat Ben Jealous in 2018, winning by double digits.

At the same time, Democrats gained a net of eight seats in the state House and lost a net of just one seat in the state Senate last year, preserving the party’s filibuster-proof majorities that will serve as checks on the governor.





