MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 55-year-old man has killed his wife and himself in the garage of their Middletown home.

A neighbor found the bodies of Amanda and Francis Pumillo Tuesday evening after going to check on them when Amanda Pumillo failed to report for her hospital nursing shift.

Police say Francis Pumillo was a retired police officer and used a legally possessed weapon to shoot his wife and himself.

It was Middletown’s second murder-suicide in a week and a half.





