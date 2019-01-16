BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man convicted of beating four family members to death 25 years ago has won a new sentencing hearing.

The Sun Herald reports the Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled a jury, not a judge, should resentence 40-year-old Stephen Virgil McGilberry. Circuit Judge Robert Krebs had resentenced McGilberry to life in prison without parole in 2017.

A Jackson County jury originally sentenced McGilberry to death for the 1994 murders of his mother, Patricia Purifoy, stepfather Kenneth Purifoy, half-sister Kimberly Self and her 3-year-old son Kristopher.

McGilberry said he was mad because he had been grounded and was not allowed to use the family car.

Two U. S. Supreme Court decisions and now the appeals court have resulted in new sentencing hearings.

