TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - One of two brothers from Ohio who admitted giving money to a friend who sent it to an al-Qaida leader has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A federal judge in Toledo sentenced Sultane Salim on Tuesday after he earlier pleaded guilty to concealing the financing of terrorism.

His brother, Asif Salim, was sentenced in October to six years in prison on the same charge.

Sultane Salim said in court Tuesday that the money was a loan repayment. He says he lied to FBI agents about who the repayment was for and never wanted to give money to terrorists.

Prosecutors say the money went to Anwar al-Awlaki, a key al-Qaida leader who was killed in a drone strike in 2011.





