CAVE CITY, Ark. (AP) - Two children were wounded in what’s being described as an accidental shooting in northeast Arkansas.

The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon in Cave City, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Cave City Police Chief Brian Barnett says officers and emergency responders found a 3-year-old child and a 4-year-old child each suffering from gunshot wounds.

Barnett says the children were taken to the hospital, and both are expected to recover.

Police have not released the details of what led to the shooting, only that it is being investigated as an accident.





