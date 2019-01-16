ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Officials say a Colorado police officer shot one person while investigating a stolen car.

The Englewood Police Department said the shooting happened Wednesday morning in a parking garage.

Police were sent there around 7:45 a.m. to investigate reports of a stolen car and people sitting inside the vehicle.

The police department said in a statement that one of the suspects was shot by police and taken to a hospital. That person’s condition has not been released.

Police took a second person into custody.

The statement gave no details about the officers’ interaction with the suspects before the shooting. Police also have not released the suspects’ names or other details.

The garage is located next to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood. A spokesperson said Wednesday that the hospital is operating normally.





