PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police say a Rhode Island woman has been found dead in her Providence home and her boyfriend is charged in the killing.

Police say 34-year-old Louis Motta stabbed 33-year-old Rachael Rene on Tuesday morning then went to police headquarters to turn himself in.

The couple had an 8-month-old child, who was in the apartment at the time but was unharmed. The baby is now in the custody of state child welfare officials.

Police say they had a strained relationship and Rene had taken out a restraining order against Motta.

Motta is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge on Wednesday. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

The death was the city's second homicide of the year.





