ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A jury in western New York has convicted a 55-year-old man of murder for stabbing his 101-year-old upstairs neighbor to death in her apartment.

Gregory Jesmer was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing Marcia Morrison in her Rochester apartment in July. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced the guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon.

Jesmer was arrested after a 13-year-old girl said he followed her and offered her money to come back to his apartment. He was found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child for that incident.

Prosecutors say Jesmer knew Morrison because she often helped him with cash. He was found to be in possession of her purse and other belongings.

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced March 9.





