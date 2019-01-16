DELTONA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida high school student was arrested after telling a teacher he had a gun to get her attention.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the 18-year-old Deltona High School student was charged Monday with making a false report of a bomb or explosion on public property.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the student claimed to have a gun in his backpack but then immediately said he was kidding. When the teacher demanded he hand over his bag, he left the classroom. A school resource officer responded and found the student. No gun was found in the backpack.
The student was free on $1,000 bail.
