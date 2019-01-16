WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with killing his 88-year-old stepfather in 2012, but who has never stood trial because he was ruled mentally incompetent, may soon face a jury.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a lawyer for 44-year-old Jason Masiello told a judge Tuesday that his client, who has spent years at a psychiatric facility, had recently been found competent.

Masiello is charged with first-degree murder in the August 2012 slaying of Michael Iagallo in the family’s Spencer home. Authorities say Masiello slashed Iagallo’s throat, wrapped his body in plastic and put it in a crawlspace under the house.

A psychologist determined in 2013 that Masiello had either a delusional disorder or schizophrenia.

The defense says he and the prosecution had discussed possibly resolving the case before going to trial.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.