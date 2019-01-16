By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 16, 2019

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting at a convenience store.

Police say the shooting happened early Wednesday when a man entered the A&B; Quick Stop in Knox County and pointed a handgun at the clerk. Police said in a news release a bystander was shot multiple times when he attempted to flee the store.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Gary Medlin of Barbourville.

Police said the suspect left on foot. He was described as black and wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and tan shoes.

The store is located in the Gray community off U.S. 25E.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide