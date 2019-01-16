ATLANTA (AP) - An out-of-service train stuck on the tracks has disrupted service to and from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority tweeted around 9 p.m. Wednesday that “an emergency situation” left trains unable to service the airport’s station. MARTA officials later confirmed to news outlets that a train was stuck on the northbound tracks.

No passengers were on board at the time, as the train headed to the depot. The airport station is the end of MARTA’s red and gold lines.

MARTA is running shuttle buses between the airport and the College Park station, which is the last stop before the airport.

A tweet just before 7 a.m. confirmed that the disruption persisted.





