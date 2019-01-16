Without fanfare, President Trump signed into law Wednesday afternoon a measure ensuring that federal workers will get paid for lost wages during the partial government shutdown.

Mr. Trump signed the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, which requires the compensation of government employees for wages lost, work performed, or leave used during the shutdown that began on Dec. 22.

The bill-signing took place in the Oval Office, without news cameras present.





