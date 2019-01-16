RALSTON, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha woman has been given five years of probation for stealing more than $41,000 when she worked for an Omaha suburb’s chamber of commerce.

Douglas County District Court records say 43-year-old Michelle McElligott was sentenced Tuesday. She’d pleaded guilty to felony theft. Her lawyer told the judge that McElligott had paid restitution to the Ralston Chamber of Commerce and its insurer.

A court document says that, without permission, McElligott wrote more than 60 three-figure checks to herself on an account belonging to the commerce. The court document says the last check was written on July 12 for $745.





