TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities say a 24-year-old Wyoming inmate died of an apparent suicide.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections says John Manuel Garcia, an inmate at a medium correctional facility in Torrington, died after paramedics took him to a hospital early Wednesday. Investigators have not said how he killed himself.
Garcia was sentenced in Carbon County on Sept. 24 to three to five years in prison for property destruction, a felony.
An autopsy is planned.
