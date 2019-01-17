BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in an Omaha suburb.
Bellevue police have been investigating the shooting of 23-year-old Brian Faeller-Crom as a homicide. He was found wounded at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Tuesday night. Police say he was pronounced dead later at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
No arrests have been reported.
