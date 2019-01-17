NEPTUNE, N.J. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled a police officer was correctly disciplined for driving 131 mph to the scene of a fatal accident in 2014.

The decision reinstates the suspension of Neptune Police Officer Kyheem Davis for 90 days without pay. A lower court had previously overturned the suspension.

The appeals court wrote Wednesday that Davis went through two stop signs, crossed double-yellow lines and tailgated a pickup truck at high speed in an area with homes and businesses.

The lower court had concluded Davis was in control of his vehicle.

The Asbury Park Press reports Davis’s attorney said his client is being retaliated against because he supported two female officers who alleged sexual harassment and racial discrimination on the job.

Davis filed a lawsuit against the township in 2015.

