President Trump paid tribute Thursday to four Americans killed in Syria, allegedly by the Islamic State.

At the Pentagon, the president expressed “my deepest condolences to the families of the brave American heroes who laid down their lives” in Syria.

“We will never forget their noble and immortal sacrifice,” Mr. Trump said.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an explosion that killed four Americans, including two U.S. soldiers, and at least 10 other people in the Syrian city of Manbij on Wednesday. The American deaths included a defense contractor and a Department of Defense civilian; three other U.S. service members were injured.





