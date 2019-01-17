NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A former volunteer high school basketball coach in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 35-year-old Anthony Florio Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges including enticement of a child under 16 and child rape.

Florio, a volunteer coach for Amherst-Pelham Regional High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team for two seasons, was originally indicted on 13 counts, but prosecutors say the plea agreement was reached in part because the victim did not want to go to trial.

Prosecutors say Florio met the girl at a college party in the fall of 2016. They communicated through social media where the conversations became increasingly sexual in nature, which eventually to sexual encounters in 2017.

___

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com





