The government can’t say how many illegal immigrant children were separated from their parents at the border over the years, but the number is in the thousands in just the past two years, according to a new inspector general’s report Thursday.

The situation is so messy that more than five months after a federal judge ordered reunifications of children with their parents, the government is still finding juveniles that should have been reunified but weren’t, according to the federal Health Department’s inspector general.





