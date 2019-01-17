OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma agency that protects investors from fraud is investigating whether its data was breached after a cybersecurity research team discovered that a computer server had left millions of files unsecured and open to the public.

Oklahoma Department of Securities Administrator Irving Faught said Thursday a forensic team is trying to determine the type and number of files that may have been exposed by the breach and who may have accessed them.

Faught says the breach happened during the installation of a computer firewall designed to keep data secure.

The UpGuard Data Breach Research team found that millions of files could have been accessed by virtually anyone. The data included details about FBI investigations and information about those involved in the exchange of financial securities.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.