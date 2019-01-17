ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - An effort to recall a northern New Jersey mayor has met with defeat.

A group seeking to oust Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren failed to gather enough signatures by this month.

The group had cited dissatisfaction with Warren over alleged financial mismanagement and Orange’s rising homicide rate.

It announced the recall effort in August and had 160 days to collect roughly 4,000 signatures, equal to 25 percent of voters registered for the last general election.

Warren is in his second term.

NJ.com reports Orange has been served with four subpoenas in the last year. Both City Hall and the Orange library also have been raided by the FBI.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.





