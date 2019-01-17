CHICAGO (AP) - News coverage of last month’s 40th anniversary of serial killer John Wayne Gacy’s arrest has meant dozens more tips for investigators trying to identify victims.

Cook County Sheriff’s lead investigator Jason Moran tells the Chicago Sun-Times about 10 of the 25 tips he’s received are worth pursuing. Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and executed in 1994.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart reopened the case in 2011 and so far two bodies have been identified but six others remain nameless.

The most recent identification was 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson, whose body was among dozens found in a crawl space of Gacy’s Chicago-area home in 1978. He was identified in 2017 after his family submitted DNA for testing and Dart’s office received a match.

