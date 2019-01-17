PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia jury must now decide the fate of a man charged in the murder of a 22-year-old Temple University student.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Hupperterz is charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime in the death of Jenna Burleigh.

Prosecutors allege that Hupperterz killed Burleigh in his Philadelphia apartment in August 2017, moved her body to his mother’s suburban home in a plastic storage container and later took the remains to his grandmother’s home in the Poconos, where they were found.

Defense attorney David Nenner suggested in Thursday closing arguments that another man was responsible. Prosecutors said DNA and the defendant’s actions following the slaying point to him as the killer.

Hupperterz, who didn’t testify, earlier pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering.





