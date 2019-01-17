COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a man is accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter in a triple shooting in Georgia.

Covington police said in a statement that 37-year-old Cedric Bernard Cook is accused of firing shots at a home after a domestic-related argument escalated Wednesday night.

News outlets report 41-year-old Tijuana Cook and 23-year-old Michelle Olivia Dickerson were found dead inside of the home. The statement says Dickerson’s boyfriend, Theodore Betton, was shot in the abdomen and arm outside of the home. His condition hasn’t been released.

Police say Cook walked out of the woods beside the home while officers were investigating the scene and said he had been involved in the shooting.

Cook was charged with two counts of felony murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.