WHITE CENTER, Wash. (AP) - The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man found fatally shot on the side of a road just south of Seattle in White Center early Wednesday.

The Seattle Times reports 53-year-old Martin A. Burton died from a gunshot wound and death investigators determined he died Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said investigators with the Major Crimes division have not identified a suspect but were canvassing the area for video-surveillance footage.

