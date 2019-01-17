OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say multiple people have been taken to a hospital following a shooting at a residence in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Thursday that the local coroner was called to the scene of the shooting. Boggess says authorities are trying to determine how many people were struck in the gunfire and the extent of their injuries.

The officer says authorities have not yet identified the suspected shooter.

He says the shooting occurred about 11 a.m. CST Thursday in the western Kentucky city.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.