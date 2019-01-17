PHOENIX (AP) - A Tempe attorney accused of shooting and wounding his girlfriend’s former boyfriend in 2013 has changed his plea to guilty in the case.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Joseph Palmisano pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and kidnapping.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.

Palmisano was arrested in April 2013 on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.

Tempe police say Palmisano and Ryan Hall met in the parking lot of a business complex as Hall was dropping off his son with his former girlfriend.

An altercation ensued and Hall was shot.

Hall reportedly suffered two broken ribs and one of his lungs was nicked by the bullet.

Palmisano was 48 years old at the time of the shooting.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.