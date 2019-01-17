HONOLULU (AP) - The partial U.S. government shutdown is affecting an upcoming trial on corruption-related charges against a now-retired Honolulu police chief and his former deputy prosecutor wife.

Katherine Kealoha’s attorney is asking to postpone the trial scheduled for March.

A judge appointed separate taxpayer-funded attorneys for Katherine and Louis Kealoha after determining they couldn’t afford a defense team against allegations including orchestrating the framing of an uncle for stealing their home mailbox in an attempt to discredit him in a family, financial dispute.

Attorney Cynthia Kagiwada says she’s not being paid during the shutdown, now in its fourth week, depriving her client of adequate trial preparation.

Louis Kealoha’s attorney, Rustam Barbee, says he’s also not being paid. He says he’ll wait to see what happens with the shutdown before also seeking postponement.





