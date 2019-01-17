HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A woman at the center of a 2018 raid that led to the fatal shooting of a deputy U.S. marshal has been released from prison but faces new drug charges.

Pennlive.com reports Shayla Towles Pierce likely won’t face charges stemming from the shootout last January.

Pierce’s boyfriend fired at U.S. marshals as they attempted to detain Pierce.

Deputy marshal Christopher Hill was struck and killed by friendly fire.

The boyfriend, Kevin Sturgis, died in a shootout in the street.

Pierce was released last summer after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge and two misdemeanors.

The new charges stem from drugs allegedly found in her home during the raid.

She’s free on $30,000 bail and has a court date scheduled in March. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message Thursday.

___

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.