FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Police say two men have died after being shot while in the parking lot of a North Texas home improvement store.
Fort Worth police on Friday tweeted that officers were searching for at least one person who was inside a vehicle that drove away following the shootings.
Police didn’t immediately say who was believed to have opened fire or a possible motive for Thursday’s night’s gunfire in the parking lot of a Home Depot. Police say the two men who were shot had approached a parked vehicle, then gunfire broke out and the vehicle drove off.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
