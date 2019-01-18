DENVER (AP) - Investigators say a sheriff’s deputy who was shot by a police officer in northern Colorado following a car chase was not on duty at the time.

The Denver Post reports the Adams County deputy, whose name hasn’t been released, remains in critical condition after he was shot by a LaSalle police officer Wednesday night.

Authorities were chasing two vehicles going more than 90 mph (145 kph) and eventually were able to stop them. The LaSalle officer ended up shooting one of the drivers, who was the off-duty deputy, and detectives are investigating if the drivers were racing.

Greeley police Sgt. Joe Tymkowych says the deputy was not doing police work when he and the other driver sped through rural Weld County, adding that he was not in a marked patrol car and “there was no legitimate pursuit.”

