BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A suspected drunk driver sped through a red light and slammed into a Metro bus in Burien, Washington.

KOMO-TV reports that as many as 10 people were on the bus when the crash happened Thursday night. Investigators say many were hurt and at least one person went to the hospital.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King Co. Sheriff’s Office says the bus was coming down the off-ramp from SR 509 when the driver saw the green light and continued into the intersection.

Abbot says the pickup driver ran through the red light and hit the bus.

The pickup driver was also badly hurt and went to the hospital. Abbott said he was under the influence.

Officials say prior to crashing into the bus, the pick-up driver also hit a parked car in White Center.

