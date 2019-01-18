PHOENIX (AP) - Relatives of a 14-year-old burglary suspect who was carrying a replica handgun when he was shot to death by a police officer are mourning their loss as they plan his funeral.

Jason Gonzalez, from the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, says the family on Friday will receive the body of his brother Antonio Arce for his funeral service. Police have not released the boy’s name but his family publicly identified him.

Tempe police say they encountered the teen burglarizing a car Tuesday. During a subsequent chase, he turned toward officers, prompting one to perceive a threat and shoot. The youth died at a hospital.

Police said Wednesday the teen had a replica 1911 airsoft gun in his possession, which they determined he took from vehicle along with other items.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.